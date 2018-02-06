Maniesh Paul: Don’t think I’ve been slotted in comic genre

Maniesh Paul will be next seen in Baa Baaa Black Sheep. Maniesh Paul will be next seen in Baa Baaa Black Sheep.

Actor-TV personality Maniesh Paul says he doesn’t feel he has been stereotyped in the comic zone in showbiz. “I don’t think so that people have slotted me in the comic category. I am getting different kind of films like Baa Baaa Black Sheep, my next film. It’s not just a comedy, it is a thriller.

“I am doing a lot of action in that. So people are giving me different kind of work and yes, I think till now I am doing decent in that,” Maniesh told IANS in a recorded response. He has earlier featured in films like Mickey Virus and Tere Bin Laden 2, which got a lukewarm response at the box office.

Asked if it bothers him, Maniesh said, “I don’t only believe in box office success. I am an entertainer, and whatever comes my way, I give my 100 per cent. All I want is that people should love my films.”

Maniesh Paul recently appeared in a single releasd by T-series alongside Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur. The song titled Harjai has received a lot of appreciation from the entire industry as well the fans. He is also prepping up for his film Baa Baaa Black Sheep alomgside Manjari Fannis and Anupam Kher. The comedy thriller film which is helmed by Vishwas Paandya is set to hit the screens on March 9, 2018.

