Success of Hichki gives us confidence to produce universally appealing subjects: Producer Maneesh Sharma

Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki is enjoying a good run at the box office, having collected over Rs 20 crore in just five days. According to the producers, the project had recovered its cost even before the release, through “non-theatrical revenue aperture.” Maneesh Sharma, the producer of the film, is delighted with the overwhelming audience response.

“Such reaction is truly humbling. We backed a film that was raising important social message and could affect genuine social change… The Rs 20 crore budget inclusive of all costs was recovered before the film released at the theatres through non-theatrical revenue aperture,” he said in a statement.

“The success of Hichki gives us a lot of confidence to produce such universally appealing subjects that can touch the hearts of audiences worldwide,” he added. In the film, Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has Tourette Syndrome, which forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds.

Earlier, talking about the success of the film, Rani said in a statement, “With the incredible love that audiences have showered on Hichki and on me, they have proved that for them good cinema and good performance is the only thing that matters – not marital status, not parenthood.”

Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.

On the box office front, the film that started its box office journey on March 23 has maintained a strong grip so far.

The film had collected Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day but it seems Rani’s act as Naina and her character’s journey has led to good word-of-mouth promotion for Yash Raj Films’ production venture.

In a matter of five days, the film managed to earn Rs 20.10 crore.

