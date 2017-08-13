Mandira Bedi to feature in poetic avatar with Kay Kay Menon in Vodka Diaries

In Vodka Diaries, Manidra Bedi will star alongside Kay Kay Menon. In Vodka Diaries, Manidra Bedi will star alongside Kay Kay Menon.

She has been seen as a cricket commentator, and now Mandira Bedi is set to feature in a poetic avatar in Vodka Diaries. She says her character adds charm to the film’s entertainment quotient. “This is a suspense thriller movie and my poetic avatar will add a charm to the entertainment quotient of the movie. People will see me like never before,” Mandira said in a statement.

In the movie, Mandira will be seen with Kay Kay Menon. According to a source close to the actor, Mandira has a good command over voice modulation, so it was easy for her to deliver dialogues — written by well-known poet Aalok Shrivastav — during the shoot.

The actor, who rose to prominence with 1994 Doordarshan TV show Shanti is also fond of veteran writer Gulzar’s works and she listens to his poems and songs often online. Mandira Bedi is also known for acting in the 1995 blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The shoot of Vodka Diaries took place in Manali and the location helped her enhance her performance too. Vodka Diaries is about a policeman who attempts to solve a series of mysterious murders happening in a single night, which might be connected to the night club Vodka Diaries.

Raima Sen and Sharib Hashmi are the other actors in the film, being made under the banner of K’Scope Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Vishal Karkera is the producer and Kushal Srivastava, former assistant to Border director J.P. Dutta, is the director.

Vodka Diaries will be the debut directorial project of Kushal Srivastava

