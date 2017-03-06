Mandana Karimi, Gaurav Gupta wedding was just dreamy. See inside pics, videos

Mandana Karimi married beau Gaurav Gupta in January in a hush-hush ceremony. Mandana Karimi married beau Gaurav Gupta in January in a hush-hush ceremony.

Mandana Karimi wanted the big, fat Bollywood wedding and the former Bigg Boss contestant is getting her wish. Mandana married beau Gaurav Gupta in January in a hush-hush ceremony and it is now, on Sunday, that the duo tied the knot in a stylish ceremony that was attended by their friends from Bollywood and TV industry. Mandana and Gaurav’s wedding is the talk of the town and the videos and pictures from last night’s ceremony make it clear why. Mandana looked a dreamy bride as she wore the traditional red and Gaurav seemed to have eyes only for his better half.

Present at the wedding were Mandana’s besties, Bigg Boss veterans Bani J and Gauahar Khan. Designer Masaba Gupta, another close friend of the bride, attended the event and shared some glimpses from the wedding. Not only that, before the wedding, the couple held a star-studded sangeet ceremony on Saturday. Adding glitz to the event were Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput. The two looked absolutely fantastic and their pictures soon flooded the social media. Bani and Gauahar also ensured that their friend got just the pre-wedding event she deserved. They performed on Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani and also shared the video on social media.

We also saw Aftab Shivdasani and his wife at the sangeet and mehendi ceremony as well as actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

This is Mandana’s second marriage. She had earlier spoken about how Gaurav went on one knee to propose to her and how theirs has been the perfect match. She was earlier married to Lalit Tehlan but their marriage was short-lived.

