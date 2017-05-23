Manchester Arena terror attack: Priyanka Chopra, SRK, Arjun Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs express grief

The explosion at Manchester Arena took place after Ariana Grande’s concert concluded at 10:30 pm Monday (local time). The explosion at Manchester Arena took place after Ariana Grande’s concert concluded at 10:30 pm Monday (local time).

The explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday night has left the entire world shaken. And considering it happened minutes after the concert of American pop singer Ariana Grande concluded and people were moving out of the venue, the casualties went so high. While the social media is floating with thousands of condolence messages from all across the world, Bollywood fraternity has also expressed grief. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sajid Khan and Sophie Choudhury are among those who took to Twitter to give support to the families of the victims.

Also read | Ariana Grande after Manchester Arena attack: ‘Broken…from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry’

Fresh from the release of his latest film Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor tweeted, “Shocked & saddened with what’s happened in #Manchester… innocent lives lost…Who will get those parents to even fathom what’s happened ?” Meri Pyaari Bindu actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed anger by writing, “Enough of repeating the same words and condolences in our tweets. This has become a regular feature. And that’s scary. #PrayForManchester”

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with @ArianaGrande and everyone who was hurt at the concert in Manchester.. what is happening to the world..” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Extremely sad to start days when innocent lives are lost. Prayers for the deceased & strength to the families of the Manchester victims.”

My thoughts and prayers are with @ArianaGrande and everyone who was hurt at the concert in Manchester.. what is happening to the world.. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 23, 2017

Extremely sad to start days when innocent lives are lost. Prayers for the deceased & strength to the families of the Manchester victims. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 23, 2017

Raveena Tandon tweeted, “heart goes out to the parents ofthe children massacred.sm trying to trace loved ones,hear the same lines from the politicians,light candles.” Music composer Salim Merchant wrote, “Woke up to the horrifying news of the #ManchesterBombing .. my thoughts and prayers are with those innocent lives & their families.” Kartik Aaryan also shared his thoughts.

heart goes out to the parents ofthe children massacred.sm trying to trace loved ones,hear the same lines from the politicians,light candles — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 23, 2017

Woke up to the horrifying news of the #ManchesterBombing .. my thoughts and prayers are with those innocent lives & their families. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 23, 2017

Really shocked to know about the #Manchester attacks! When will Love and Humanity win over the world? Shocking! — Kartik Aaryan (@theaaryankartik) May 23, 2017

Check out some of the tweets from our Bollywood celebs.

Shocked & saddened with what’s happened in #Manchester… innocent lives lost…Who will get those parents to even fathom what’s happened ? — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) May 23, 2017

Enough of repeating the same words and condolences in our tweets. This has become a regular feature. And that’s scary. #PrayForManchester — Abhimanyu Roy (@ayushmannk) May 23, 2017

Stay united #Manchester heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this cowardly act of terrorism..stay united..godbless.. — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) May 23, 2017

Strength & prayers to all the families, kids & to @ArianaGrande ..Music unites us.We must never let terror defeat or divide us. #manchester http://t.co/l92C28psko — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) May 23, 2017

The explosion took place after Ariana Grande’s concert concluded at 10:30 pm Monday (local time) and the area around the venue was buzzing with a large number of fans. The massacre in the English city killed at least 19 people and left over 50 injured.

Also Read | Manchester Arena terror attack: Ariana Grande ‘okay’ after explosion at concert, says spokesperson

Ariana, who is scheduled to perform at other venues in Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France after Manchester, also took on Twitter after the explosion. She wrote, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd