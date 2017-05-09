Mana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi: Sonu Nigam, Parineeti Chopra’s version is more pain and ecstasy, watch video

It was a dream for Parineeti Chopra to sing Mana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi with Sonu Nigam. It was a dream for Parineeti Chopra to sing Mana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi with Sonu Nigam.

There are few songs that take different meanings each time you listen to them. Meri Pyaari Bindu’s Mana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi is filled with longing, desire and regret. And it’s also about a million dollar question: What if? The humungous possibilities in that small word ‘if’ is what makes you hook to the song. After Parineeti Chopra, Sonu Nigam has sung the song in his velvety voice. And we are not sure if Sonu’s voice is lending more depth to this chartbuster or it’s the song that has brought out a different sort of pain in Sonu’s voice.

It was a dream for Parineeti to sing Mana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi with Sonu. Parineeti shared on Twitter, “AN HONOUR having a duet with you!!!! Dream come true with my favourite singer in the world.” Pari also wrote, “Matching scales with the one & only @SonuNigam!! An honour. Never thought this would happen!! #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin.” Sonu wrote on Twitter, “This one’s special #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin by me & my fvt @ParineetiChopra @MeriPyaariBindu @ayushmannk” The duet version is out now and you can’t help listening to the song on loop.

AN HONOUR having a duet with you!!!! Dream come true with my favourite singer in the world!! http://t.co/QffEdeBC6z — BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) May 8, 2017

Matching scales with the one & only @SonuNigam!! An honour. Never thought this would happen!! #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin http://t.co/715W3SSoI9 — BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) May 8, 2017

Pari’s version of Mana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi has already crossed 18 million views on youtube. Mana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi is a breezy welcome amid loud, disco numbers that Bollywood churns out frequently. Far from featuring a rap or other recent trends, song’s lyrics and music are spot on. The lyrics work on you slowly, taking you by surprise. They fill you will myriad worlds of joy, pain and ecstasy at the same time. Listeners can also enjoy a new stanza in duet version. Here’s how the new stanza goes, “Phool Jo Hai Band Panno main, Tum Usko Dhul Bana Dena. Baatain Chide jo Meri Kahin Toh, Tum Usko Bhul Bata Dena. Lekin Wo Bhul Bhi Ho Aisi, Ki Jis Se Bezaar Nahi. Tu Jo Soye To Meri Tarah, Ek Pal Bhi Karaar Nahi.”

