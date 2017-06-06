Mamta Kulkarni and boyfriend Vicky Goswami declared absconders in drug haul case in Mumbai

Actress Mamta Kulkarni. (Express archive photo) Actress Mamta Kulkarni. (Express archive photo)

The 90s bombshell and Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni and her boyfriend Vicky Goswami were declared as ‘Proclaimed Offenders’ in Ephedrine Case, by Thane Sessions Court in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Thane sessions court also declared Mamta Kulkarni and her boyfriend Vicky Goswami as absconders in drug haul case. The duo is the main accused in the Rs 2000 crore Ephedrine drug haul case. This case came in public eyes in April 2016 when the Thane Police arrested two drug peddlers who, on being questioned, revealed that the source of the drug was Avon Lifescience Pvt Ltd. in Solapur, which is allegedly owned by Goswami.

In March this year, Thane Police had reportedly found out that Ephedrine was being diverted from Avon Life science to a Kenya-based drug cartel, allegedly headed by Goswami where it was used to make party-drug Methamphetamine.

Vicky Goswami is known to be an international drug lord. Mamta had tied the knot with this underworld drug key player. Goswami was put behind the bars in a Dubai jail for illegal drug trafficking in 1997. Reportedly Mamta would regularly visit her then boyfriend at the said Dubai jail, and she married him while he was in the jail.

Goswami’s story in no less than a Bollywood thriller. He was a bootlegger hailing from Ahmedabad who landed up in Mumbai and met his Bollywood sweetheart, Mamta Kulkarni. He then crossed countries and ended up as an alleged drug lord, and was being tracked by US Drug Enforcement Agency and the Thane Police until now.

