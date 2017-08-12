Mallika Sherawat talks about female empowerment with Chelsea Handler

Mallika Sherawat posted a short clip with Chelsea Handler. Mallika Sherawat posted a short clip with Chelsea Handler.

Indian actress Mallika Sherawat discussed female empowerment with actress, comedienne and television personality Chelsea Handler. Mallika on Saturday took to Twitter, where she shared a small video of herself along with Handler for the comedienne’s Netflix show. The Murder star says she admires Handler greatly for speaking her mind.

“Loved talking to @chelseahandler for her show @Chelseashow , we talked about female empowerment. I admire her greatly 4 speaking her mind,” Mallika tweeted. Last month, Mallika attended the annual Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala in Saint-Tropez. She was seen with US President Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana in July.

On the Bollywood front, Mallika was last seen on screen in 2015 film Dirty Politics, directed by K.C. Bokadia. The film also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Om Puri. Mallika is also known for her film Hiss, which was an English and Hindi language film directed by American director and screenwriter Jennifer Chambers Lynch.

The pretty lady who is known for her controversial roles and avatars is looking forward to her film Zeenat, which is expected to hit the theaters this year.

Directed by Sandesh Nayak, the film is reportedly about a woman who is more than what meets the eye. In the meanwhile, she seems to be enjoying her rendezvous with various personalities.

She was also seen in the Chinese film Time Raiders alongside Luhan and Jing Boran, where she played the role of the Snake Empress.

