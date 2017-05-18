Mallika Sherawat shares her photos and videos from opening night festival at Cannes 2017

Mallika Sherawat looked ravishing in an embellished ivory trailed gown at the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival. Mallika Sherawat looked ravishing in an embellished ivory trailed gown at the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival.

Indian actress Mallika Sherawat looked ravishing in an embellished ivory trailed gown at the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival. Mallika, who has worked in films Murder, Dirty Politics and Khwahish, took to Twitter all updates of hers from Cannes 2017.

“Opening night Festival Cannes. Georges Hobeika. Red carpet. Cannes 2017,” she wrote alongside a photograph of herself from the festival’s red carpet.

The make-up of the 40-year-old actress was by Dior, and she wore subtle jewels by French label Messika. Mallika also shared a short video of herself from the festival’s red carpet, where she is seen posing for the shutterbugs.

“Thank you Georges Hobeika for the lovely gown, you make me feel like a princess. Dior make-up. Messika jewellery,” she captioned the video.

See a few pics of hers from the past:

With subtle curls and minimal make-up Mallika Sherawat looked beautiful. Mallika Sherawat had become synonymous to fashion disasters at international red carpets has finally broken her fashion-dry-spell.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd