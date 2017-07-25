Mallika Sherawat shares a selfie with US President Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump

Mallika Sherawat shared a picture with Ivana Trump. Mallika Sherawat shared a picture with Ivana Trump.

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat met US President Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump and says it was a “lovely” experience. Mallika on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself along with Ivana. “Lovely talking to Ivana Trump, she’s quite a personality,” Mallika captioned the image.

Ivana Trump is a Czech-American businesswoman and former fashion model. She was the first wife of Donald Trump from 1977 until 1992. On the Bollywood front, Mallika was last seen on screen in 2015 film Dirty Politics, directed by K.C. Bokadia. The film also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Om Puri.

Recently, Mallika posted some pictures with her nephew on Instagram which created a lot of buzz on the internet. She also shared a video of a work out session with her Brazilian capoeira coach, Flavio Borges in a gym in Paris where she is happily enjoying her vacation. She also put up various boomerangs and videos of some candid moments with her nephew on social media.

She was also seen in the Chinese film Time Raiders, where she played the role of a snake empress. Mallika Sherawat was recently spotted at the Cannes Film Festival in a beautiful beige gown. She also made a comeback on the screen with Chelsea Handler’s talk show.

The actor who is known for her bold and controversial avatar in Bollywood is also said to feature in a film called Zeenat which is scheduled to release this year. Directed by Sandesh Nayak, the film is reportedly about a woman who is more than what meets the eye.

(With IANS inputs)

