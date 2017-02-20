Malayalam actress case: Bollywood gives strong reaction. Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor question the government

Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and others speak about Malayalam actress molest case. Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and others speak about Malayalam actress molest case.

After the unfortunate news of a leading Malayalam female actor being molested in a running car came under limelight, not only Mollywood industry, but even Bollywood has stood up questioning the government about the sad state of affairs in terms of women safety in India. Arjun Kapoor retweeted actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s long message on the case and wrote, “How do we make our woman safe ??? Does anyone in our government have an answer ??? Where does the change lie ?? Thru law or thru education.”

Later, his Half-Girlfriend co-star Shraddha Kapoor also expressed her agony on the entire issue. She wrote, “Anybody going to do anything about the safety of women in this country?Each & everyone of us has to take this attack personally.Heartbroken.”

Varun Dhawan agreed to his contemporaries and retweeted their comments. The sad news broke out late Friday night about a leading Malayalam actor being molested and photographed in a moving car for two hours near Kochi. The popular female actor was abducted for a while on her way from Thrissur to Kochi by some people, who reportedly took pictures of her for blackmailing, police said on Saturday (February 18).

Her former driver is a suspect in the case and has been taken into custody, police said. While the victim’s statement has now been recorded before a magistrate, the police probe team has zeroed down on six others who were in the gang, of which three have been already identified, while three others are yet to be known.

Dear @narendramodi sir. I request you to pls pass a bill that gives the death penalty to rapists. #timetoact #istandwithbhavna — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) February 20, 2017

How come no political party has the #deathpenalty for #rapists on their agenda? We need this law/bill passed immediately #istandwithbhavna pic.twitter.com/m7utryUO9k — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) February 20, 2017

Anybody going to do anything about the safety of women in this country?Each & everyone of us has to take this attack personally.Heartbroken. — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 19, 2017

How do we make our woman safe ??? Does anyone in our government have an answer ??? Where does the change lie ?? Thru law or thru education ? http://t.co/qNrN8rnSFo — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) February 19, 2017

The actor is a popular face in the south Indian film industry as she has acted in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada movies. According to reports, even though the actor has not alleged rape, the accused will face charges under Sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) of IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act.

Mollywood superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier and many others have expressed their remorse on the issue.

