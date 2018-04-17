Malavika Mohanan photos: 50 rare HD photos of Malavika Mohanan

Malvika Mohanan will make her Bollywood debut with Beyond The Clouds. Malvika Mohanan will make her Bollywood debut with Beyond The Clouds.

Hailing from a small town in Kerala, Malavika Mohanan, the daughter of cinematographer K. U. Mohanan, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s trilingual film Beyond The Clouds. The film, which also marks the silver screen debut of Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter, is set to hit the screens on April 20.

South Indian beauty Malavika Mohanan has already cemented her place in Mollywood with stellar performances in films like Nirnayakam and The Great Father among others. Malvika made her acting debut with Pattam Pole opposite south Indian heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. She portrayed the role of a Christian girl Riya in the film which was an unconventional romantic saga.

With her social media accounts filled with stunning pictures, the Beyond The Clouds star is quite popular among the millennials. A budding fashionista, Malavika Mohanan has already charmed her way into millions of hearts and enjoys a strong fan base.

Check out the latest photos of Malavika Mohanan here:

