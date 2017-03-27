Malaika Arora: While growing up, I was told I am not beautiful

Malaika Arora was told she was not beautiful because she was not fair enough. Malaika Arora was told she was not beautiful because she was not fair enough.

Malaika Arora Khan may be considered one of the sexiest women in India today but growing up was not without its share of pain and slurs. In fact, the 43-year-old revealed on Monday that she was told she was not beautiful because she was not fair enough. Mumbai started the work week with one-of-its-kind Beauty India Show and its brand ambassador Malaika Arora Khan said that she spent her growing up years listening to how she was not beautiful. “Beauty is skin deep, but I grew up being told that I am not beautiful. We live in a very colour-obsessed country, I have grown up with a sister who is ‘

Malaika also told us who she finds beautiful in the industry, “I think Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most natural beauties, she looks great with or without make-up. Madhuri Dixit is an eternal beauty, so is Deepika (Padukone).”

Malaika started her career as a model in the 90s, and believes the beauty industry in India has evolved, “My beauty and modelling career has been a long journey. The beauty industry in India has evolved since I first started, and we are far more organised and flourishing than what we used to be.”

And where does Malaika go from here? “I definitely am working towards becoming a business woman. I am a style consultant at a major online beauty and lifestyle portal. But my personal goal is to become a restauranteur, and I am working on that dream.”

