Malaika Arora was asked about her rumoured affair with Arjun Kapoor. Her reply should now put all gossip mills to rest

Ever since Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways, there were speculations that her rumoured affair with the Half Girlfriend actor Arjun Kapoor was one of the reasons that led to their divorce. However, neither Arjun nor Malaika have ever bothered to respond to the gossip. Recently, she was a part of an event alongside Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Susanne Khan and Bipasha Basu. According to a report in Catch News, when Malaika was asked about her equation with Arjun, she finally gave an apt reply.

“Seriously? Talk about us. We are three independently wonderful and amazing women, talk about that. Why don’t you talk about the fact when we meet, what all happens? Everybody is laughing, happy and talking about us. Talk about that. I think that’s more interesting, right? Gossip karne ki kya zazurat hai?” she had said as per the report.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor had come on Nach Baliye 8 along with Shraddha Kapoor to promote their upcoming film Half Girlfriend. Malaika Arora was one of the substitute judges on the show since Sonakshi Sinha is in South Africa for a tour with Hrithik Roshan.

As per a report in DNA, “Both Malaika and Arjun’s vanity vans were parked side-by-side, but the two never crossed paths. It was so well coordinated by their managers. They did not interact much on the sets except for exchanging pleasantries.” Well, now that Malaika has rubbished all stories, we hope the rumours are put to rest.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was recently seen performing at one of the opening events of the ongoing IPL season alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. On the other hand, after Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Mubarakan later this year. The film will see Arjun sharing the screen with his real-life uncle, Anil Kapoor for the first time.

