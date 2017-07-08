Malaika Arora might have dropped Khan from name, but not from her life, these pictures from her recent vacations are proof. See photos

Malaika Arora bids goodbye to Spain with Arbaaz Khan and family. Malaika Arora bids goodbye to Spain with Arbaaz Khan and family.

Malaika Arora has been leaving the audience wanting for more ever since she dropped the first picture in a black bikini from her vacations in Spain. However, it seems that the break away from hectic schedule were short lived as the actor has bid goodbye to Majorca, Spain. But what has grabbed our attention is the picture she has posted today in which we can see her having a grand lunch with her family members and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. He was accompanied by his brother Sohail Khan and family. Well, this proves that the actor might have dropped Khan from her name ever since the divorce got official, but the two are going to remain close friends forever.

The former couple was seen having a family lunch recently on Father’s Day when Arbaaz was snapped with Malaika’s father and sister Amrita Arora too. Earlier in an interview, Arbaaz said that he is close to Malaika’s family.

In another post, she also shared a picture of her son, who looks exactly like her. We haven’t seen their son often, so it was quite a close-up look. Also recently, Malaika and her sister Amrita became the face for a leading magazine. Their pictures from the magazine shoot went viral as the two personified hotness in every sense of it.

While Malaika is often seen alone outside a gym or a yoga center, her little sister is spotted hanging out with her best buddy Kareena Kapoor Khan.

And how can we not to mention the popular girl-gang appearances of Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita? Well, we cannot wait for the girls to make a smashing appearance yet again.

