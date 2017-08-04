This is how Malaika Arora Khan made Arbaaz Khan’s 50th birthday special. See photos, videos

Arbaaz Khan’s 50th birthday party started by cutting a watermelon (a tarbooz, probably what Arbaaz buddies address him as), at Malaika Arora Khan’s place. Arbaaz Khan’s 50th birthday party started by cutting a watermelon (a tarbooz, probably what Arbaaz buddies address him as), at Malaika Arora Khan’s place.

Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan are divorced but they will always be the best of friends. We often see the two partying, holidaying and spending time together. And when it is Arbaaz’s special day, how can Malaika not make it so. The ex-couple celebrated Arbaaz’s 50th birthday together. Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakil Ladak joined the celebrations and the photos and videos of the same is shared on their Instagram accounts.

Arbaaz’s 50th birthday party started by cutting a watermelon (a tarbooz, probably what Arbaaz buddies address him as). Malaika Arora Khan shared a video of this moment and wrote, “A tarbooz for arbooz 😂😂…..happy 50 arbaaz🤗🤗🍉🍾🍾🍾happinesssss always @arbaazkhanofficial.” Well, there was a huge cake and champagne too.

Malaika also shared another birthday wish post and wrote, “Happy bdayyyyy arbaaz….happiness always.🍾🍾🍾🍾” Amrita Arora too wrote a birthday wish for Arbaaz. “Happy birthday my darling brother @arbaazkhanofficial …have the best birthday everrrrr ❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘,” she posted.

But this was not it. Malaika, birthday boy Arbaaz, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakil Ladak also went out for some quality time. A few fan clubs shared their images, and the Arora sisters were all smiles.

See Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan latest photos from the birthday celebration:

Meanwhile, Malaika was in the news recently after she took on an Internet troll, who accused her of divorcing her husband for a huge alimony. It didn’t end there. Another comment by the same person mentioned how she has been feeding herself off Arbaaz’s money and is doing nothing but wearing small clothes and enjoying vacations.

Flustered with the comment, Malaika gave a befitting reply to the hater as she wrote, “I do not indulge in such conversation because it’s below my dignity, but I just had to because you certainly got to get your damn facts right before spewing shit and slagging me off when you know nothing about me except sit and pass judgement on other people’s life. I seriously suggest you find something to do with your time because you clearly have nothing better to do in life.”

