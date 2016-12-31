Amid divorce Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora party together on New Year’s Eve and we are so confused, see pic

Malaika Arora – Arbaaz Khan spotted partying together on New Years eve. Malaika Arora – Arbaaz Khan spotted partying together on New Years eve.

It’s not romance but break-up that ruled the year of 2016 and among those we already know about, it was the divorce of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan that left us most shocked. However, in most cases anyone would assume that things will turn sour after a break-up or a divorce. But Malaika and Arbaaz are setting some goals for their fans. They seem to be cool in each other’s company. The ex-couple was spotted in Goa, celebrating New Year’s Eve with their close friends.

In a picture shared by Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora, we can spot Malaika and Arbaaz smiling for the camera with no awkwardness at all. Well, they are definitely breaking the social stigma attached to divorce. Reportedly, the couple is attending counselling sessions at the Bandra family court in Mumbai, a due procedure during a divorce case.

As per rules, after a divorce petition is filed, both parties must attend counselling sessions for a period of six months to consider reconciliation. If the court finds that there are no signs of the two getting back together, the marriage is then dissolved.

Look at some of Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora’s recent picture:

Earlier, Malaika dropped Khan from her surname and moved out of the couple’s house too. Once, one of the most lovable couples of Bollywood, Arbaaz and Malaika were married for over 17 years and have a son.

While buzz was quick to blame the rift on an alleged relationship between Malaika and Arjun Kapoor, the actor opened up in a recent interview and rubbished the rumours saying that she is only friends with him.

