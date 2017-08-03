Malaika Arora has a perfect reply to those who think women marry rich men for money

Malaika Arora had a befitting reply to the person who tried to slam her for her personal choices. Malaika Arora had a befitting reply to the person who tried to slam her for her personal choices.

In this digital era, the easiest targets of trolls are celebrities. And the recent one to join the bandwagon is Malaika Arora. Like always, it is her personal choices which have made her the centre of attraction for the very ‘intellectual’ netizens. But, what makes Malaika stand out from her contemporaries is her on the face attitude and refusal to maintain silence.

It so happened that the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika shared her latest photoshoot picture which she did for a jewellery brand on her Instagram account. While many showered this ‘yummy-mummy’ of Bollywood with love and praises, there was someone who used the post to slam her for divorcing a “rich man”.

In his comment on the photo, the troller claimed that women like Malaika marry a rich guy and then divorce him for huge alimony. It didn’t end there. Another comment by the same person mentioned how she has been feeding herself off Arbaaz’s money and is doing nothing but wearing small clothes and enjoying vacations. Flustered with the comment, Malaika gave a befitting reply to the hater as she wrote, “I do not indulge in such conversation because it’s below my dignity, but I just had to because you certainly got to get your damn facts right before spewing shit and slagging me off when you know nothing about me except sit and pass judgement on other people’s life. I seriously suggest you find something to do with your time because you clearly have nothing better to do in life.”

As we tried to scroll through the many comments on the photo, the troll’s comments seemed to be deleted. But the screenshots of the conversation have surfaced on the internet.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan ended their 18-year-old marriage in May this year. The couple, despite choosing their separate ways, continue to be friends. They have a son together, 14-year-old Arhaan whose custody is with Malaika but Arbaaz is free to meet him as and when he wishes to.

