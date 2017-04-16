Malaika Arora lets go of herself at a party, and this is what happened. Watch video

Malaika Arora lets herself loose and we are going mad over her unabashed avatar. Malaika Arora lets herself loose and we are going mad over her unabashed avatar.

We have always seen Malaika Arora giving us some serious fashion goals and have hardly come across her avatar when she has her guard down. We can safely call her the epitome of grace and beauty who always has showcased the royal side to her. But would you imagine her in a crazy avatar? At an event in Mumbai, which is said to be a get together organized by her friend, Malaika had let go of herself and danced like no one is watching.

But little did she know that apart from all those around her, she was being watched by millions of followers too. But who cares? The actor tried striking some Flamenco poses with a fun quotient. The final result is a bindaas Malaika who is free and unabashed. We are totally loving this side of Malaika’s personality.

Check out video here:

And being the beauty that she is, Malaika stunned every woman in the room, and we are sure many must have asked her about where she got those moves from. But is that new to her? Hell no. Malaika might not have nailed it in the industry as an actor but her moves are incomparable. Whether Chaiyya Chaiyya or Munni Badnaam, she has never failed to surprise her audience.

Also read | IPL 2017: Sushant Singh Rajput and Malaika Arora bowled over the audience with their moves. See pics, video

Getting cooler with age, the actor-model is leaving no stone unturned to make the world talk about her. Recently, she shot for a magazine cover with her sister Amrita Arora, and the shoot pictures were beyond amazing. Well, we truly cannot wait to see this dusky darling to take over the screens again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd