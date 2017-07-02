Malaika Arora continues to raise temperatures, this time by flaunting her sexy back. See photo

Malaika Arora shared a stunning picture where she is wearing a swimsuit and is looking at the pool. Malaika Arora shared a stunning picture where she is wearing a swimsuit and is looking at the pool.

Malaika Arora easily turns heads whenever she attends a Bollywood party. The newly single Malaika Arora was also spotted at Salman Khan’s Eid party and looked pretty. She also never fails to give her fans some fitness goals as she is frequently spotted by paparazzi outside a gym or yoga centre. Malaika recently took some time off her busy schedule and flew to a foreign location where she is currently vacationing. Malaika shared a stunning picture where she is wearing a swimsuit and is looking at the pool. The ex-wife of Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan wrote along with the picture, “Summer beckons”.

We have to say that Malaika, who is a mother of a teenage son is ageing gracefully. A fitness freak, Malaika can often be seen espousing the benefits of staying fit. “I swear by fitness and can’t function without practising it religiously. This helps me calm down and bring balance in my life which inevitably shows on my face and body. I indulge in all kind of fitness activities, but my favourite is yoga, which I began as a form of practice a few years ago,” Malaika told Mail Today.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arbaaz might have gone their separate ways but continue to be frequently spotted together. The former couple was seen having a family lunch recently on Father’s Day when Arbaaz was snapped with Malaika’s father and sister Amrita Arora. Earlier in an interview, Arbaaz said that he is close to Malaika’s family.

“My association with Malaika’s family is as long as my association with Malaika. We have a child together, and there are the grandparents, uncles and aunts. And whatever the reasons for our partying, they have never influenced our equations with the families. They have kept it to themselves as this is the personal decision between the two of us. They have not asked us to get back together,” Arbaaz told DNA.

