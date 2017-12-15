Malaika Arora rings in Christmas season with Kareena, Karisma and KJo. See inside photos

Malaika Arora hosted a pre Christmas party for her girl gang. Malaika Arora hosted a pre Christmas party for her girl gang.

Seems like Santa has surprised celebrities of tinsel town early this year. After the ‘Students’ Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, it is the fun-loving girl gang of Bollywood (Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan) who have celebrated Christmas ten days ahead of the actual day. What stands common between the two Christmas bashes is none other than filmmaker-anchor Karan Johar who has graced the pre-Christmas bash of the pretty ladies as well.

Malaika organised a pre-Christmas dinner at her home and the guest list had her favourite ladies: sister Amrita, the Kapoor sisters (Kareena and Karisma), Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Chunky Pandey’s Bhavana Pandey. The glamorous ladies were accompanied by a dapper KJo. The photos of the party were shared by Malaika, Amrita and Seema on their social media accounts.

One of the photos of the host Malaika was captioned by her as, “Christmas in the house with the gurls🎄🎄🎄🎄 @amuaroraofficial @therealkarismakapoor #bebo.” From the photos, one thing is for sure that these besties had fun at the party. Well, this is not for the first time that this girl gang of Bollywood has given their followers a moment of envy. Earlier too their photos from shopping getaways and parties have flooded the internet giving everyone some serious squad goals.

At Malaika’s party, Kareena, who looked lovely in her white attire, was seen having some good time with bestie Karan and coincidentally it was 16 years of Karan’s directorial Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham where she portrayed the character of Poo.

After this, we eagerly await the next big bash at Taimur Ali Khan’s first birthday on December 20.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd