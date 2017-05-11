Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan legally divorced a day after attending Justin Bieber concert together

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have ended their relationship legally 18 years after their wedding. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have ended their relationship legally 18 years after their wedding.

After months of will-they-won’t-they, estranged couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have ended their 18-year marriage legally. The couple got divorced at the Bandra family court. They have a son together, 14-year-old Arhaan.

The couple had filed for divorce in November 2016 by mutual consent. They were often seen at the court and even today they arrived together in the same car. In fact, on Wednesday, Malaika and Arbaaz accompanied Arhaan as they went to watch Justin Bieber performing live in India. The couple posed for pictures and were seen on friendly terms. The two are seen spending special moments with each other’s families as well.

Malaika and Arbaaz will continue to co-parent their son. While Malaika has been given his custody, Arbaaz is free to visit him whenever he wishes.

The couple’s separation came after months of speculations. While many said Malaika’s alleged affair with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was the reason behind the estrangement, others claimed affair with a mystery businessman. It was speculated that Salman Khan also tried to talk the couple out of ending their marriage but to no avail. The couple then issued a joint statement asking people to respect their privacy. “We are not separated because of a third random person, like there were stories of a friendship between a businessman and Malaika. Nor was it about his family disapproving of her lifestyle, nor does she feel that her husband is not financially stable. She is not crying on her brother-in-law Salman’s shoulders, asking him to help. They are our family, so please don’t talk about them like that,” it said.

Talking about Malaika, Arbaaz recently said in an interview, “See you have a choice, either you look back at your life and sit back, or you look at it as a lesson and say, ‘Okay, I am going to move on from here’. Any loss that you suffer – be it money-wise, somebody’s demise in the family or a relationship, life goes on. Human beings are meant to survive.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd