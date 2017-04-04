Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s new photoshoot is so hot, it’ll make your head spin. See pics

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are back from their vacations in Maldives. Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are back from their vacations in Maldives.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are two hot sisters of Bollywood who have never failed to entice their fans with their drool-worthy pictures. They are a muse for every photographer because we bet they do not need to put on much effort as the two stunners can scorch up the temperatures just by striking a pose. In the new photoshoot for the magazine Hi Blitz India, Malaika and Amrita have been tagged as women who are ‘two hot to handle’ and we would not disagree even a bit.

If we take a look at their public appearances, the two have never turned us down. Malaika and Amrita were in Maldives for the birthday celebration of Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil. While everyone had their eyes on the little one, we could not get over how sexy these two looked as they stunned in their beach wear in all the clicks. Don’t miss Malaika’s hairdo which she has been sporting for quite some time now.

Check out Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s hot photoshoot pictures:

Malaika has been active in the industry with her television appearances as a judge on different reality shows. She has been a part of India’s Got Talent for several years. It is even said that she would be a part of the show in its 2017 edition. Her last work on the silver screen was a dance number in Sonam Kapoor-starrer Dolly Ki Doli, which released in 2015. Beyond her onscreen presence, Malaika is also an entrepreneur. She has a fashion brand in her name called ‘The Label Life.’

As far as Amrita Arora’s career is concerned, after being a part of several films, which did not perform at the box office, she chose to bid adieu to films. However, there have been rumours that she might make her comeback soon.

