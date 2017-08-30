Making of Secret Superstar song Main Kaun Hoon: Aamir Khan contributes extensively in creating a powerful track. Watch video

Aamir Khan explains the character of Zaira Wasim in the making video of Secret Superstar song Main Kaun Hoon. Aamir Khan explains the character of Zaira Wasim in the making video of Secret Superstar song Main Kaun Hoon.

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar’s song “Main Kaun Hoon” created waves with the impactful voice of 16-year-old Meghna Mishra. Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song explored the theme of identity and recognition and its meaningful lyrics penned by Kausar Munir found many takers. Aamir might have missed on being a part of the song on screen, but the perfectionist that he is didn’t miss on being a part of the making of the song.

The makers of Secret Superstar recently released the making video of the first song of their movie. In the behind the scenes video, the entire team of the film is seen sitting together and brainstorming to create something magical. In fact, the team including Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Advait Chandan, Amit Trivedi, Kausar Murani, Zaira Wasim and Meghna Mishra stayed at Aamir’s house in Panchgani for a course of time to work on it together. While Aamir wanted a song that strikes a chord with people, writer-director Advait wanted it to be a song of pain.

Explaining the character of Zaira, Aamir Khan says, “The main character of Insia is a 14-15-year-old girl. A very talented singer and composer, she is completely consumed by music. She has genuine talent. She is a secret and a Superstar. She is mysterious and no one knows who she is. This is the character and story of the movie. So, the songs she creates, the songs that come to her, it was very important that they were good songs.”

Amit Trivedi found the singer for his composition Meghna on the internet after listening to around 28 voices. “There is innocence in her voice. Her voice is really sweet,” said Amit about Meghna’s voice. The new talent, Meghna revealed that the lights of the recording studio were shut off to make her comfortable in the new setting. “I could not get the right mood of the song initially. It is not a song which can be sung anytime. You have to get in the right mood. So, Amit sir encouraged me and helped me with it. He switched off the lights of the recording studio.”

Watch the song here:

Secret Superstar is the story of a small-town girl (Zaira) who wants to be a world-famous singer. But the road to her dreams is not easy as she receives strong opposition from her own father. But she does not succumb and resorts to uploading her work on YouTube to become a sensation overnight.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Secret Superstar releases on October 19 this year.

