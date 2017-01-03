Making Maharashtra drought free will give me more satisfaction: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, whose latest release Dangal is shattering box office records, today said that success of his endeavour to make Maharashtra drought free will give him more satisfaction. Aamir Khan, whose latest release Dangal is shattering box office records, today said that success of his endeavour to make Maharashtra drought free will give him more satisfaction.

Actor Aamir Khan, whose latest release “Dangal” is shattering box office records, today said that success of his endeavour to make Maharashtra drought free will give him more satisfaction. “Just like I am nervous and tense before the release of my films, I am anxious about the second edition of Satyamev Jayate Water Cup organised by our Paani foundation,” Aamir told reporters here at the launch of the second edition of the ‘Satyamev Jayate Water Cup.

“We are reaching out to 30 talukas in 13 districts. If the project works well and we contribute to making Maharashtra drought free, that will give me more satisfaction than the success of my films,” said the 51-year-old star. He said last year the competition was among 116 villages in three talukas and now 30 talukas in 13 districts are being

covered.

“It gives me the satisfaction that we have been able to inspire confidence among the villagers that they can overcome water crisis. The idea of Paani Foundation came during my interaction with (Maharashtra) chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was passionate about Jalyukt Shivar, his flagship water conservation programme. “Water security needs to be a people’s movement. I was discussing with him about my plans for doing something for water conservation and I was impressed with the Chief Minister’s passion,” said the actor.

The selected talukas are Purandar, Indapur in Pune district, Karanja in Washim, Koregaon, Maan, Khatav in Satara, Fulambri, Khultabad in Aurangabad, Bharni, Paranda, Kalamb in Osmanabad, Ausa and Nilanga in Latur, Arvi in Wardha, Ralegaon, Kalamb and Umerkhed in Yavatmal among others. Fadnavis described Aamir as a ‘Jal-Sevak’.

“Aamir is like Hanuman. He has to be reminded of his strengths. He was unsure of whether he would be able to handle the project perfectly. He organises everything so perfectly whenever he takes a responsibility.” He said the Paani Foundation has given a new dimension to people’s movement on water security.

“One can’t rely only on government support. ‘Paani adva, paani jirva’ (the water conservation slogan of the state government for 40 years) was just a slogan and not a people’s movement. Communication is important. Aamir is a good communicator and he has converted struggle for water conservation into a celebration,” said the CM.