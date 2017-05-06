Majid Majidi wraps up Beyond The Clouds shoot in Mumbai. See pic

Majid Majidi film shooting is comes to an end, cast and crew celebrate by cutting cake. Majid Majidi film shooting is comes to an end, cast and crew celebrate by cutting cake.

Majid Majidi’s project, Beyond The Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor’s brother and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The project has been in the spotlight since a look test was conducted to finalise the female lead role. Especially, since the artiste who gave the look test was none other than Deepika Padukone. Of, course official confirmation from the team about the female lead came when they had found Malavika Mohanan.

A source in the know of developments said to IANS, “Majidi shot the last scene of the film with the lead cast in Mumbai over the last weekend. Everyone on the set was very emotional as one of their life’s most cherished shoot came to an end, where they got to see the cinematic god in action personally. While shooting for the film everyday over the past few months, everyone had grown close to each other like one big family.”

Beyond The Clouds, the shooting for which began in January, features debutantes in the lead roles. The film, which covers the nuances of an adorable brother-sister relationship, has been completely shot in India. The entire cast and crew marked the occasion with an impromptu cake cutting ceremony with the legendary filmmaker.

An official spokesperson on behalf of Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films said: “The shoot of the film is complete and is ready to get into post-production.” The music for the film will be scored by none other than A.R. Rahman. Interestingly, AR Rahman had received a fatwa in 2015 when he had worked with Majidi on Muhammad: Messenger of God.

