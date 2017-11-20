Majid Majidi on Beyond the Clouds: Iran and India have cultural similarities, I wanted to make a film here

Majid Majidi’s film Beyond the Clouds was the opening film for the Indian Panorama Section at the 48th International Film Festival of India. Majid Majidi’s film Beyond the Clouds was the opening film for the Indian Panorama Section at the 48th International Film Festival of India.

Majid Majidi’s film Beyond the Clouds was the opening film for the Indian Panorama Section at the 48th International Film Festival of India. Before the screening, the Iranian director was called on stage to talk about the film. He spoke in Persian, and his executive producer Reza Tashakkori translated his speech for the audience.

Majidi started with talking about how he always looked forward to working in India, as he rigorously followed legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s work. He also stated that there are many cultural similarities between India and Iran and he is happy that he finally got an opportunity to work here.

Majidi said, “First I will salute the audience. It is a great honour for me to be among the Indian artistes, and all the Indian big names here. I knew Indian cinema through Satyajit Ray, the famous Indian film director, and it was always my dream to make a film in India. There are many cultural similarities between Iran and India, and I was looking for a chance to make a film here, in India. So, after years it fortunately happened. It was a wonderful production team to work with, it was an all Indian crew, so it was a wonderful collaboration between the teams.

The film was premiered at the London Film Festival, but for me the real premiere is tonight. I am so excited to see the film, with the Indian audience tonight, here.”

The Iranian filmmaker then appreciated the members from his team and highlighted that the actors of his film, Ishaan Khatter and Malvika Mohanan will surely become superstars, one day.

He said, “I really enjoyed working in collaboration with very professional Indian team. All the actors that we have are new faces, they are acting for the first time, and are in the film. I am sure this film will gift brilliant new faces to the Indian cinema. Ishaan Khatter and Malvika Mohanan will become superstars in the coming future.

I had a chance to work with a wonderful and young production team.”

The legendary Iranian Director #MajidMajidi along with the Producers of the Opening Film, Beyond the Clouds @BTCTheFilm at the film’s Red Carpet Premiere at #IFFI2017 pic.twitter.com/xMKd4Mq72U — IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2017

Then The Color of Paradise director had a few words of appreciation for Vishal Bhardwaj, who wrote Hindi dialogue for the film, and AR Rahman who has given music for Beyond the Clouds. He said, “My close friend Vishal (Bhardwaj), helped me with Hindi dialogue and has done a great job. I also want to say that AR Rahman is a very famous guy, but his work is spiritual, he is a remarkable artiste. This is my second collaboration with Rahman, I first worked with him on Muhammad: The Messenger of God. And I believe, like other works of Rahman, this will also be great.”

