28 years of Maine Pyar Kiya: Eight lesser-known facts about the Salman Khan starrer

Salman Khan rakes in hundreds of crores at the box office today but there was a time when the actor used to keep his fingers crossed for his film’s performance. 28 years ago, Salman came into the spotlight after the release of Maine Pyar Kiya. Also co-starring Bhagyashree, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma and Laxmikant Berde, the film surprised the audience. This was director Sooraj Barjatya’s first film and at the time he was only 25. Maine Pyar Kiya gave Salman the golden image of Prem that he further carried in many of Rajshri’s films.

28 years later, here’s some trivia about the film that you must have watched more than once.

1. When Salman Khan went for the audition, he asked his friend and choreographer Farah Khan to go along with him. He was worried that Sooraj Barjatya would ask him to dance and did not want to fail.

2. Though Salman won the Best Debut award at Filmfare for Maine Pyar Kiya, this wasn’t his first film. He had already appeared in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi in a supporting role.

3. Reema Lagoo, who played Salman’s mother in the film, was only 7 years older than him. Reema Lagoo passed away earlier this year.

4. The popular song “Mere Rang Mein Rangnevali” was actually copied from Europe’s “The Final Countdown.”

5. Salman once revealed that he was paid Rs 31,000 for the film which was later raised to Rs 75,000.

6. Comedian Raju Srivastav and actor Dilip Joshi, who is famous for playing Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, were also a part of this film.

7. The famous pigeon from “Kabootar Ja” has a name and it is Handsome.

8. At the time Maine Pyar Kiya held the record for the maximum Filmfare wins for any film. The film won 7 awards and was nominated in 13 categories.

