Mahira Khan turns a white goddess for a magazine and we cannot take our eyes off her eternal beauty, see photos

Mahira Khan took to her Facebook handle and shared her latest photoshoot pictures. Mahira Khan took to her Facebook handle and shared her latest photoshoot pictures.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan made her dream Bollywood debut with this year’s first hit Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Though she might have been banned to sign any other Indian film but that does not keep her fans on this side of the border, away from the beautiful actor. Here is a happy news for all the Mahira Khan fans who have been missing this beauty known for her elegance and grace, after Raees. Recently, the Humsafar actor shot for the cover of Vogue India magazine and in the pictures she looked no less than a star as she let her eye do the talking in the beautiful clicks.

Mahira took to her Facebook handle and shared the photoshoot pictures and captioned them, “#MahiraKhan for VOGUE India spills the beans on her beauty secrets and lots more 💯❤💋 Photography by Taras Taraporvala and Styled by Ria Kamat.” Some more pics from the magazine shoot found their way on the internet. One of the picture reveals what according to the actor is her biggest asset. The photo reads, “For her biggest asset–that flawless radiant skin–the actor credits good genes and her mum’s refusal to let her wear make up in her teens.” The actor who has turned the perfect muse also revealed her beauty secrets. Mahira’s charisma and heart warming smile did magic in all the pictures.

Mahira won the title of Vogue Face to Watch Out For at India’s Vogue Beauty Awards 2016. Sometime back, when Mahira was seen with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor at an event in Dubai, she left the onlookers spellbound with her eternal beauty. If you wish to see more of Mahira, her Instagram profile is the perfect place.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd