Mahira Khan finally gets to promote Raees in India and reveals she is SRK’s fan too. See pics

Mahira Khan, who makes her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, was barred from promoting her film and coming to India after a ban on Pakistani actors.

Mahira Khan was kept away from her Bollywood debut and everything around Raees. Now that the film is a hit and minting good money at the box office, its team has all the reasons to celebrate. And while Shah Rukh Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a success event at the Cisco facility in Mumbai, those present were in for a surprise. The film’s leading lady was also present there through a video call.

Yes, we finally got to meet Mahira Khan, the female lead of Raees over the giant screen, and she was as excited to interact with the Indian media as we were. Mahira was at her candid best during the online video date at the promotional event.

What is the best compliment you received for Raees?

I was hoping for a good response, but this experience is overwhelming. People are finding Raees too real.

We missed you during Raees promotions, what about you? Did you miss Raees too?

I missed you all a lot. I missed all the friends from the crew. I am seeing everything from the bird’s eye view. You can’t imagine how I feel.

Are you disheartened that the film hasn’t released in Pakistan?

Yes, I was, but in a way, you know there are more SRK fans than mine. Claps were louder for him, not me. It will release in Pakistan, and everybody is waiting.

You’ve said it before that your mom was more excited than you, even though you are a bigger SRK fan.

I was nervous as hell. Sometimes I wish I wasn’t such a huge fan of him. It was a bit scary initially. But, after Zalima I got comfortable.

Every female actor who has worked with SRK, has gone on to become successful. Are you hoping that his midas touch will work for you too?

(SRK interrupts) Most of the girls who started with me were doing their first or second film. With due respect to all, Mahira is an established actor.

How was it working with SRK?

He has spoilt me. How do you work with anyone else after you’ve worked with SRK? He is the funniest person around. I remember, one of the most difficult scenes for me was when SRK gets angry at me. But when we were rehearsing in his room, he was making us laugh. When we went to act that scene, I couldn’t stop laughing. And the director was very angry.

Were you expecting Raees to become such a huge hit?

I knew it will do good. In my experience wherever I have seen hard I have always seen it work. I say this with full honesty that everybody was full heart, we would all come back and do fabulous work.

You have been a Shah Rukh fa. So how was it when you met him for the first time?

When I first arrived in Mumbai, I fancied that my dupatta was flying in Switzerland and SRK would come running towards me. I still remember, I had signed Raees. We were doing a little photoshoot. I didn’t know he would come to say hi. And then I was told he is here and I better come out quickly. So I quickly ran out. He said ‘As-salamu alaykum’ and I said ‘Waalaikumsalam.’ I thought wind would blow and leaves would fall, but nothing happened.

How was your experience dancing on Bollywood songs?

There was a lot of help. Choreographers were of a lot of help. The night before Zaalima, I was shown references of other actresses. I had to buck up a lot. I really enjoyed dancing

(SRK adds) I have never done a Garba before, so it was new for me too. I had to work harder, it was a first time for both of us. I would get so angry after every swirl that day as I had a leg injury, and I was in pain and angry because of it.

How does it feel that your first Bollywood film had entered the 100 crores club?

It feels really amazing to be a part of the 100 crores. I don’t understand numbers as we don’t have such huge numbers. I wanted it to make 100 crores on day one, but then the director broke it up to me. Ritesh told me SRK is acting in this film, not Aamir and Salman.

How were you prepared for today’s online date with India?

Not at all prepared. But they said we have to meet and I was excited to meet, so I wore the Zaalima Tee and came up.

Mahira’s favourite dialogue.

“Battery Saala.” One boy here kept on calling me ‘Zaalima’ for some reason, I am telling people here who are waiting for the movie. They have almost named me ‘Zaalima.’ Best thing about Raees is the dialogue according to me. My next favourites are “Mein dharam ka dhanda nahi karta” and “Saboot le aayiye, le jaaiye.”

Mahira’s favourite song.

“Zaalima.” I love it. I also like it because it is being played here everywhere in every nook. And corner.

What about Laila?

I love it too. I love Sunny’s “Baby doll” and she is lovely. She looks lovely, but I never knew she would look so amazing in “Laila.”

Girls of India are jealous as you’ve worked with two yummy Khans – SRK and Fawad.

My first proper work was with Fawad. He was a great help. But at no point I was in awe of Fawad. He is a great co-actor. With SRK it was totally different. It would be wrong to compare the two of them. I am his fan!

How excited are people in Pakistan since the ban is finally lifted?

You don’t know how much we wanted this film here. Everyone is waiting. You can’t imagine. I get so many calls. People ask me when is the film coming out.

