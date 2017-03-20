Mahira Khan pleads with Ranbir Kapoor. Can you guess what happened? Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor met Mahira Khan at an even in Dubai. Ranbir Kapoor met Mahira Khan at an even in Dubai.

At an event in Dubai, guests were more than excited to see Pakistani actor Mahira Khan sharing the stage with Bollywood’s star Ranbir Kapoor. However, little did they know that the two were not having as good a time as it appears to be. Well, that’s what we are guessing, going by the videos we have come across. In fact, one of the videos from the backstage has left us completely puzzled. In one video, we see Mahira pleading with Ranbir. Can you guess what’s happening?

In another video, Ranbir is seen saying something to Mahira who walks off without responding. Is all well between the two?

While the two were cordial with each other in front of others, they seemed to be in some kind of stress, especially Mahira, when the cameras were switched off. They perhaps did not realise that their fans always notice them, no matter what.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan video here:

Indianexpress.com could not verify the video or speak to the stars to get a clarification on the same but we hope whatever it is, comes to an end soon.

Here are two more videos of Mahira and Ranbir:

On the work front, Mahira, who appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Raees, is prepping up for the release of her Pakistani film Ho Mann Jahaan, also starring Fawad Khan.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures from the event:

Ranbir has a few interesting films in his kitty. At present, he is shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Beyond that, he has Ayan Mukherji’s Dragon and Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos, which is scheduled for April release.

