Mahira Khan on photos with Ranbir Kapoor: I responded to trolls because something very personal became public

Mahira Khan reveals the real reason behind her opening up on the viral photos with Ranbir Kapoor.

In September this year, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan’s pictures with Ranbir Kapoor in New York were all over the internet. Cigarettes in hands, the two were seen casually strolling the streets of New York. The pictures left a lot of fans wondering if the two were involved in a romantic relationship.

But for all this, trollers were quick to criticise Mahira for wearing a ‘short’ dress and also for smoking despite being a ‘woman’. Coming to Mahira’s rescue then was Ranbir Kapoor, who even issued a public statement standing up for the Raees actor. But while the internet was exploding, Mahira took the high road and chose to be silent. And after staying tight-lipped over the matter for months, it was only a few weeks ago that Mahira finally decided to speak up. She had shared how she felt broken and shattered after the incident.

Now, in a recent interview, Mahira has revealed the reason why she made the decision to speak on the matter. She told Khaleej Times, “I was quiet initially, but I was definitely not laughing over the controversy. It is personal for sure. The reason I responded to the trolls is because something very personal to me became public. So, I felt, ‘Okay, let’s just put it out there.’ For anybody being harassed and the issue becoming a national debate, it’s not a nice thing. I don’t know what made me do this, but I thought that I am going to take this on the chin and I am going to move forward.”

She also added, “It takes strength, but when you are hit with something and when you are in the storm, you fight it out. It is not that you are stronger than him or her. It is just that you walk out of the storm and you are going to do your best to swim out of it. And once you come out, you are stronger and more evolved. I think that nobody should define you – if anything then you should define yourself. I learned during that period who I was, and I will not let anybody define me. Not to say that I don’t take criticism and all of that.”

Also talking about her Bollywood debut film Raees with Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira shared how special it was for her. She said, “This year has been a bitter-sweet symphony for me. For me, Raees is so special. I was just dancing on my song Zaalima right before I came to the airport. I was at my best friend’s birthday (party) and the last song that they played, at 5am, was Zaalima. I am very happy with the response that the movie got. I wanted everything to be perfect. But in retrospect, I don’t think I could have asked for more. Though, I felt bad that the movie did not release in Pakistan.”

Mahira was in Dubai to promote her film Verna which released in UAE.

