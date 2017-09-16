Mahira Khan is feeling grateful to be Azlaan’s mother. Don’t miss the adorable photo

Mahira Khan shared a cute photo with son Azlaan. Mahira Khan shared a cute photo with son Azlaan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘zaalima’ in Raees and Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan is feeling grateful to be a mother of her three-year-old son Azlaan. The Pakistani actor who made her debut in Bollywood with Raees shared a photo of herself with her little one and it is everything adorable. In the photo, the little Azlaan is comfortably sleeping on his mommy’s back while Mahira also takes a nap. The caption of the photo reads, “Grateful everyday for being chosen to be Azlan’s mama. My one and my only… ❤️🙏🏼.”

Mahira Khan got married in 2007 but got separated from her husband Ali Askari in 2015. She was blessed with a boy in 2014. The actor got popular in India with her blockbuster TV show Humsafar which also starred Fawad Khan. Mahira who is an active social media user gives a sneak peek into her life to her many followers through her many posts. But we don’t get to see little Azlaan often. Last, we saw her with Azlaan when the duo was excited about superhero movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

However, Mahira is a muse for the photographers and her beautiful and elegant look enchants the onlookers everytime she poses for her brand endorsements. The pretty actor recently shot for the couture brand Diva’ni where she looks no less than a princess. Mahira’s Indian fans might not get to see their favourite star romancing an Indian actor, but her graceful photos are a perfect treat for all.

Earlier in the month, Mahira shared the first look of her next film, Verna. Verna is helmed by famous television and film director Shoaib Mansoor and its slated to be released in November this year. Also, she has Maula Jatt 2 in her kitty in which she stars alongside Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi. The film releases on December 25 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd