Mahira Khan: Controversies make you understand you are vulnerable and your vulnerability is someone’s money for the day

Mahira Khan has been a popular name across India first because of her popular TV show Humsafar also starring Fawad Khan and then for her role of Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Aasiyah in Raees. But the stardom hit this Pakistani beauty hard when she was ruthlessly trolled for wearing a short dress and smoking. The rumours also had it that the actor is dating Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. After maintaining a stoic silence on the matter, she finally opened up and said how broken she was after reading all the negative reports about her.

Now, once again the actor has spoken about her stint with controversies in a tell-all interview with Samina Peerzada, a Pakistani film and television actress, producer and director. On being asked about her take on controversies, Mahira said, “This is my first bout with controversy. I never knew this can also happen. There were film-related controversies earlier but I never experienced controversies related to my personal life. These controversies make you understand that you are vulnerable.” Adding more to it the Verna actor said, “Your vulnerability is someone’s money for the day. The price of wisdom is innocence. So, I have definitely become wiser but sadly a little less innocent.”

The actor, who was barred from promoting her first Bollywood release, Raees after a ban was imposed by some groups on Pakistani artistes to work in India, also talked about how criticism motivates her to perform better. “I have dealt with criticism from my first drama and I think that is a part of our profession. It brings me down but definitely pushes me to do better,” said Mahira.

A single mother to her eight-year-old son Azlaan, Mahira seems to be high on the beauty of life. In the interview, when Samina questioned the actor on her views about life, she opined, “Life is such a beautiful thing. When you sit for a moment during the day and live that particular moment, everything seems perfect. I romanticise every moment of my life and that is why I have fallen in love with life. I can even romanticise a door opening and closing.”

Mahira got hitched to Ali Askari in 2007 but got separated from him in 2015. But this doesn’t stop the actor from speaking highly of love. When asked if she is in love and what does love means to her, Mahira with her trademark elegance says, “No, I am not in love. But I have been in love earlier. I have realised now that love is peace. Love is when you are with somebody and you do not necessarily need to talk because their presence is enough. For now, peace for me is putting Mohammad Rafi’s songs on and sit with a cup of tea. So does she plan to get married again or fall in love again? “I might and I hope that I fall in love again because I have experienced it and it is just so good,” replies Mahira.

