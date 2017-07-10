Mahira Khan turns a white princess at the BIAF and takes home two awards too. See photos, videos

Mahira Khan looks like a dream come true at the BIAF. Mahira Khan looks like a dream come true at the BIAF.

Raees actor Mahira Khan attended the 8th Beirut International Awards Festival looking pretty as ever and has even bagged two awards. One was for the Best Dressed for the night and the second one was for International Recognition. The Pakistani star looked beautiful as ever with en pointe makeup and jewellery and boy, her look can make you skip a heart beat.

The official Instagram handle of Beirut International Awards Festival uploaded a video of Mahira Khan on the red carpet with the caption, “Best Dressed.” And we think Mahira totally deserved the award. The Ho Mann Jahaan actor has also taken to social media to put up some sneak peek into her acceptance speech at the event. In her Instagram picture, Mahira Khan can be spotted posing with Nur Fettahoglu aka Mahidevran Sultan who rose to fame with the popular Turkish series Mera Sultan.

In the video, Mahira is thanking her fans for the love and support she has garnered. She said, “This award means a lot to me, because we get a lot of love and a lot of awards back home, so when we get awards outside of out country, it feels like our country is getting an award. So, thank you so much. All my love and a lot of gratitude to all of you.”

Mahira will next be seen sharing screen space with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star Fawad Khan in Maula Jatt and in a Shoaib Mansoor directorial named Verna under his company ShoMan Productions. The two were also seen together in popular TV show Humsafar.

