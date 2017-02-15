Mahesh Bhatt’s Punjabi film, Dushman, will be a work towards improving the relations between India and Pakistan

Director Mahesh Bhatt is producing his first ever Punjabi film, and it is titled Dushman. Director Mahesh Bhatt is producing his first ever Punjabi film, and it is titled Dushman.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently released the first look of his first ever Punjabi film titled Dushman. The director-producer, whose last film was Raaz – Reboot has set foot in the Punjabi Film Industry as a producer. In a statement, Mahesh said that the film is based on the relationship between Pakistan and India. The film written by Shagufta Rafique stars Jashan Singh, Kartar Cheema and Sakshi Gulati.

This filming team hope that this work takes a step towards improving the ties between the two countries. “Indo-Pak relationship is a topic which ignites pain in the hearts of people for both the countries. Everyone wishes to see India, Pakistan as friendly neighbours, but a deep wound is still fresh which is bleeding till date and we haven’t been able to soothe it. This movie is our attempt to improve sentiments between the two countries,” Bhatt said.

“The film will take the audience through a variety of emotions and a high voltage action,” added Bhatt, who often calls himself a facilitator of the cultural dialogue between India and Pakistan.

According to Rafique, who has worked for 11 years as a screenwriter with Bhatt’s home banner Vishesh Films, Dushman is about love, hate and brotherhood. “I have written this with all my heart to evoke a sense of belonging for both the countries which stays divided by a man-made border,” she said.

The film is produced by Vinay Bhardwaj under the banner Yellowstone Production Pvt Ltd in association with PVR Pictures. “Dushman exemplifies evolution of Punjabi cinema which is experimenting with different genres. This movie is very special as it is a sincere effort to bridge the gaps between India and Pakistan. It would be the first time that the audience get to see a two hero movie each representing the two countries,” Bhardwaj said.

The music of the film has been composed by Jaidev Kumar and the album is an assorted collection of four songs with music maestros of both India and Pakistan on T-Series.

