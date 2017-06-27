Mahesh Bhatt’s Arth becomes first Bollywood film to be remade in Pakistan, see photos

The idea materialised into a film after Shaan met Mahesh Bhatt in 2015 and expressed his desire to remake the film for Pakistani audience. The idea materialised into a film after Shaan met Mahesh Bhatt in 2015 and expressed his desire to remake the film for Pakistani audience.

Mahesh Bhatt’s cult romance drama Arth has become the first Hindi film to be remade in Pakistan. The Pakistani remake titled ‘Arth 2’ will star Shaan Shahid (played by Raj Kiran in the original), Humaima Malick ( Smita Patil), Uzma Hassan (Shabana Azmi) and Mohib Mirza(Kulbhushan Kharbanda). The remake is a contemporary retelling of the original story and will be set in Lahore. The idea materialised into a film after Shaan met Mahesh Bhatt in 2015 and expressed his desire to remake the film for Pakistani audience. A Mumbai Mirror report confirmed that Mahesh Bhatt has given story and screenplay rights to Shaan without charging any money.

“Arth is the first film with the DNA of an Indian story to be set in Pakistan. If we want to strengthen film trade between our countries, Arth’s model is a great way of collaborating,” Shaan was quoted as saying in the report.

Mahesh Bhatt said that he has no objection to the idea and said, “When Shaan expressed the desire to revisit Arth, I had no objection. The story has endured the passage of time and is available in public domain. Shaan wanted to use my story and present it as a local, indigenous narrative that suited his country’s palate. I’m not aware of what he has done. Every filmmaker has his own worldview and the freedom to reinterpret a story the way he wishes.”

Meanwhile, Shaan has shared first few posters on his Instagram account. The posters are a huge departure from original Arth. They carry a very contemporary and modern look. The tagline on one of the poster reads, “Decisions Determine Destiny”.

