Mahesh Bhatt on nepotism: Alia Bhatt’s journey was difficult, as knives are out if you are a star child

Mahesh Bhatt is producing Srijit Mukherji’s next film Begum Jaan starring Vidya Balan. In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Mahesh Bhatt talks about the film, Alia Bhatt and more. Below are some excerpts from the interview:

On Begum Jaan:

Begum Jaan has the thirst for asserting the right of a man to live life on his own terms. It’s about the human heart, longing for a just world. It underlines the same thing that Saraansh did. Somewhere in the subterranean regions of narratives of people who made films in the ’80s and ’70s, there is this thirst for this fundamental right of a human being to live life with dignity and on his own terms. Films like Begum Jaan keep that thirst alive, they fan it and tell you that look, the joy of living a life only comes when you live it on your own terms.

On reinventing with Begum Jaan:

We have been very successful for last 17 years. I am very proud of that. I am quite unapologetic about the kind of films we made during this period. But then when I used to go around, market my films and used to hear this clamour – where is this filmmaker has gone (who made films like Saraansh, Arth) I used to say that this filmmaker was consigned to dust. However, when I watched Rajkahini, I was physically shocked. We knew that the decay had set in with films like Raaz: Reboot, Khamoshiyan and Mr X. I thought, the world has changed and it’s time for reinvention and resurrection. I don’t believe in reincarnation. I saw the same thirst and rebellion in Srijit Mukherji.

On Padmavati sets attack:

It’s outrageous. I think it’s so bizarre that how people were so convinced about what they were doing. They are the ones who unleash the worst kind of pain on others. If you can unleash this kind of tyranny and horror on one of the most prominent filmmakers from Mumbai (and with this whole staying mute and silence attitude), you don’t do that thing only to him. You are also sowing the seed and telling others that if you will not take a conformist route, be ready for troubles. We are living in a climate where a filmmaker can not begin to think of an alternative or contrarian narrative. Once I can understand, but twice? This is heartbreaking.

On Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut:

Kangana Ranaut is a self-made woman and more power to her. I celebrate her success. We were fortunate to give her an opportunity with film Gangster. Kangana came from a small town and she is now riding high. Alia came from a celebrity home and her journey to box office was as difficult as knives are out if you are a star child.

