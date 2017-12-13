After shooting for a TVC with Mahesh Babu, Ranveer Singh takes rapping lessons. Watch video

Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu joined hands to shoot for an ad campaign of a brand. Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu joined hands to shoot for an ad campaign of a brand.

We have often seen south Indian female actors collaborating with Hindi film actors but this North-South meeting happens rarely when it comes to the male actors from down south. Recently, this rare sight was created by Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer Singh and handsome hunk of the South film industry Mahesh Babu. This meeting of the North and the South happened in California, USA not for a silver screen project but for an ad shoot.

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo of the two actors on her Instagram account and wrote, “On the sets of Thums Up charged 👍👍nascar race track California !!” Dressed as racers, both Ranveer and Mahesh Babu thrilled the onlookers with their dapper looks. Mahesh Babu, who has been long associated with the brand Thumbs Up, joined hands with Padmavati actor Ranveer who has replaced Salman as the ambassador last year. After seeing their photos together, the fans of the two superstars are eagerly waiting for the TVC to come out soon.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, where the surprise package of Bollywood plays a rapper. The film is based on Naezy aka Naved Shaikh, who is a gully rapper from a Kurla slum in Mumbai and rapper Vivian Fernandes aka Divine. Recently, the actor visited some street rappers to get the characteristics of his character in the movie right. He attended a rapping session at a workshop, videos of which have found their way on social media. In the videos, Ranveer seems to be at the top of his game and his cool-dude avatar is one that cannot be missed.

& then it was Ranveer’s Turn 💥💥 –

Updates | 3: P3: Ranveer Singh & Zoya Akhtar Enjoying a Rap battle between a group of Rappers #GullyBoy#Gullygang

( From Vivian Divine IG Live ) pic.twitter.com/5jFNzi3qfU — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 12, 2017

Check out more photos of Ranveer Singh

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Last month the actor shared a video of him taking lessons from Mumbai rapper Vivian Fernandes, better known by his stage name Divine. Though the video didn’t have sound, Ranveer looked completely engrossed in his lessons. Sharing the clip, YRF wrote, “#GullyBoy This looks SUPER rad even if there’s no sound 🔊 🎼🎤@RanveerOfficial @VivianDivine ~ can’t wait to hear them 🙌🏼 #InstaStories.”

However, this is not the first time that Ranveer’s fans would get to see the rapper side of him. The actor has rapped for different brands before.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd