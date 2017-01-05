Mahendra Singh Dhoni quits as ODI captain, reel Dhoni Sushant Singh Rajput says will miss him

The announcement by MS Dhoni as ODI captain on Wednesday left everyone surprised. Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Mahi on screen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, took to Twitter to pay a rich tribute to the cricketer. The announcement by MS Dhoni as ODI captain on Wednesday left everyone surprised. Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Mahi on screen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, took to Twitter to pay a rich tribute to the cricketer.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India’s most successful cricket captain, has stepped down as skipper for limited overs’ format of the game. The announcement by MS Dhoni on Wednesday left everyone surprised. Earlier, the 35-year-old cricketer had taken fans by surprise when he gave up captaincy of India’s Test team midway through a series in Australia.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, India has won World Cup and T20 World Cup and he has a cult following among fans of the game. He will be available for playing limited overs’ series against England.

Earlier, India got to see how this wicket-keeper batsman from Jharkhand fought his way to the top of cricketing pantheon. Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Mahi on screen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, took to Twitter to pay a rich tribute to the cricketer, “There is no one like you. You’re the reason for millions of smiles. Take a bow my Captain.🙏 @msdhoni #dhoni.”

This is such a sweet message from this self-confessed fan!

More from the world of Entertainment:

Speaking to DNA, he also said, “No I don’t know the reason and I am really saddened by the news. Knowing him we can say that it must be a wise decision and it also explains why he is one of the best leaders we have had. He doesn’t share his personal stuff with anyone, the nation and the team always comes first for him. I’m gonna miss him dearly as the captain of Indian cricket team.”

Check Sushant Singh Rajput ‘s tweet for Mahendra Singh Dhoni here:

There is no one like you.

You’re the reason for millions of smiles.

Take a bow my Captain.🙏@msdhoni #dhoni pic.twitter.com/NLRtTlcPhq — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017

Sushant Singh Rajput’s biopic on Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also made it to the long list of 336 feature films eligible for the Oscars. The film traces the life and struggles of India’s cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who went from being a ticket collector working with the Indian Railways to leading the Men in Blue to win the World Cup in 2011. Sushant prepared for the film and mastered Dhoni’s helicopter shot too. The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey. It also stars actors Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla.

But, while Sushant Singh Rajput was preparing for this role, we saw the chemistry Dhoni and Sushant shared. We also got to know a lot more common thing that this cricketer-fan jodi shares. They went for promotions together, they made a lot of videos for the film’s promotion and many more.

Sushant Singh Rajput is a true MS Dhoni fan, and there is no doubt about this.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd