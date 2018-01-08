Mahavir Karna: Chiyaan Vikram’s next is a periodic magnum opus with the director of Ennu Ninte Moideen

Mahavir Karna would be Vikram’s third film in Hindi after Mani Ratnam’s Raavan and Bejoy Nambiar’s David. Mahavir Karna would be Vikram’s third film in Hindi after Mani Ratnam’s Raavan and Bejoy Nambiar’s David.

Chiyaan Vikram’s 2018 just got bigger. The versatile star, who already has a list of big projects lined up for release this year has just confirmed his next film. Titled Mahavir Karna, the period film will be helmed by RS Vimal of Ennu Ninte Moideen fame. Produced at an estimated budget of Rs 300 crores, Vikram will be playing the character of Karna from the epic Mahabharatha. While the film will predominantly be shot in Hindi, the makers have said that it would release as a multilingual.

Mahavir Karna would be Vikram’s third film in Hindi after Mani Ratnam’s Raavan and Bejoy Nambiar’s David. The film is bankrolled by United Film Kingdom, New York and is said to have an ensemble cast that would be announced in the forthcoming weeks. The film will go on floors in October and is expected to hit the big screens in December 2019.

Three of Vikram’s big projects, Sketch, Saamy Square and Dhruva Natchathiram are set to release this year. While Sketch is seeing the daylight during Pongal, Saamy Square will release on June 14. Saamy Square is the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster Saamy, and is helmed by Hari. According to reports, Saamy Square is set 29 years after its prequel and Vikram is said to be playing a double role of the father and the son. Sketch will see Vikram play a gangster from North Madras, a character that has shades from his earlier films like Gemini. Dhruva Natchathiram, on the other hand, is one of the much-awaited projects of Vikram. Helmed by Gautham Menon, the film’s teaser and ensemble cast has created quite a buzz. The film is expected to hit the screens this year as Gautham is working on both his projects (Ennai Noki Paayum Thota and Dhruva Natchathiram) simultaneously to complete the schedules.

