Maha Shivratri: From Amitabh Bachchan to Mohanlal, celebrities wish fans

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, celebrities ranging from Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi to Mohanlal and Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to wish their fans. Maha Shivaratri is celebrated with much aplomb by the devotees of Lord Shiva. The festival holds a lot of significance in the Hindu mythology and it is commonly believed that those who observe the day with sincerity and devotion are forgiven of all their sins.

While Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “Maha Shivratri greetings to all,” Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, “May we all be blessed by the epitome of energy, light & kindness. Warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of #MahaShivarathri.”

Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Happy Maha Shivratri to all! May the Destroyer within you destroy communalism, corruption and criminals in politics, once and for all”

Sridevi wished, “Wishing you all on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.”

Here’s a look at who said what on the auspicious occasion.

Mahashivratri tonight. Wishing all of u the very best on this holy day pic.twitter.com/FBp9LhWRav — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 13, 2018

Fire is his head, the sun & moon his eyes, space his ears, the Vedas his speech, the wind his breath, the universe his heart. From his feet the Earth has originated. Verily, he is the inner self of all beings (Description of Bhagwan Shiva in the Upanishads) Happy #MahaShivaratri! pic.twitter.com/jbctTYgAvK — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 13, 2018

May the divine power of Shiva be with us all. Wishing you all a blessed #MahaShivaratri! Har Har Mahadev. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 13, 2018

Wishing all a very auspicious and happy#MahaShivaratri. pic.twitter.com/XwY6iUsxWX — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) February 13, 2018

The adiyogi, the natraj, the first guru, the ascetic, the origin, the end, the energy of light, the ocean of kindness, that sums up the lord and the day! #MahaShivaratri pic.twitter.com/oIu3aiNkJt — Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) February 13, 2018

May the blessings of Lord Shiva guide you throughout this year. Wishing you all a very happy Shivaratri. #MahaShivaratri 😇 — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) February 13, 2018

Wishing you all on the auspicious occasion of #MahaShivaratri. — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) February 13, 2018

Happy #MahaShivaratri with lots of love!💖😊 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 13, 2018

May the energy of Lord Shiva bring you prosperity and abundance. Happy Maha Shivaratri. — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) February 13, 2018

May we all be blessed by the epitome of energy, light & kindness. Warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of #MahaShivarathri — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 13, 2018

T 2613 – Mahashivratri greetings to all .. महाशिवरात्रि की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/NIpTKwIDnJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2018

वही शून्य है वही इकाय, जिसके भीतर बसा शिवाय… हर हर महादेव। — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 13, 2018

OM NAMASHIVAAYA 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 happy MAHASHIVRATHRI 🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙 har har mahadev pic.twitter.com/eXfAACZyxM — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 13, 2018

Let the power of third eye illuminate your blocks of life with the energy and vibrancy of Shiva.… http://t.co/ZaAGZmXpxA — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 13, 2018

Andhariki maha sivarathri subhakankshalu 🙏 — Nani (@NameisNani) February 13, 2018

Maha Shivaratri, which literally means the ‘The Great Night of Shiva’ is celebrated in the dark fortnight or Krishna Paksha on the 13th day or the 14th night of Phalguna or Maagha month (that is February or March as per the English calendar).

