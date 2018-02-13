  • Associate Sponsor
Maha Shivratri: From Amitabh Bachchan to Mohanlal, celebrities wish fans

Maha Shivaratri is celebrated with much aplomb by the devotees of Lord Shiva. Celebrities took to Twitter to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 13, 2018 4:32 pm
maha shivratri wishes Celebrities send their warm wishes to their fans on Maha Shivratri.
On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, celebrities ranging from Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi to Mohanlal and Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to wish their fans. Maha Shivaratri is celebrated with much aplomb by the devotees of Lord Shiva. The festival holds a lot of significance in the Hindu mythology and it is commonly believed that those who observe the day with sincerity and devotion are forgiven of all their sins.

While Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “Maha Shivratri greetings to all,” Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, “May we all be blessed by the epitome of energy, light & kindness. Warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of #MahaShivarathri.”

Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Happy Maha Shivratri to all! May the Destroyer within you destroy communalism, corruption and criminals in politics, once and for all”

Sridevi wished, “Wishing you all on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.”

Here’s a look at who said what on the auspicious occasion.

Maha Shivaratri, which literally means the ‘The Great Night of Shiva’ is celebrated in the dark fortnight or Krishna Paksha on the 13th day or the 14th night of Phalguna or Maagha month (that is February or March as per the English calendar).

