Maha Shivaratri: Akshay Kumar tweeted the best Shiva message. We are already sending it to friends

Normal is boring. This is the dictum Jolly LLB 2 actor Akshay Kumar lives by. One day, he posts a video voicing his opinions on Indian medicinal system Ayurveda right from his bed. The next day, he shares a viral photo on the ocassion of Maha Shivaratri. But in celebrating Shiva as well, he didn’t forget to add his own special masala. The actor chose an unconventional way to wish his fans on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Posting a picture that is going viral on the social media, Akshay wrote, “Saw this circulating on the internet😂😂 May Shiv G take away all your problems faster than 4G 😁हर हर महादेव #HappyMahaShivratri.”

Saw this circulating on the internet😂😂 May Shiv G take away all your problems faster than 4G 😁हर हर महादेव #HappyMahaShivratri pic.twitter.com/6EqXW2n3ll — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 24, 2017

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival which celebrates Lord Shiva’s marriage to Goddess Parvati. As thousands of Shiva devotees take to the temple to offer their prayers, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media account to extend their warm wishes to their followers.

Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan also wished his fans on Maha Shivaratri. He wrote, “Happy MahaShivratri !! and prayers for peace and tranquility ever ..”

T 2443 – Happy MahaShivratri !! and prayers for peace and tranquility ever .. pic.twitter.com/Ol1Xrj9qeU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 23, 2017

While everyone is celebrating the festival with reference to Lord Shiva, actor Sonam Kapoor wants to celebrate Goddess Parvati. She shared a picture of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati scripture and wrote, “Lord shiva is the protector and regenerator of the universe and all life. On Mahashivratri I’d like to celebrate goddess Parvati, lord Shiva’s ‘shakti’ she is the recreative energy and power of Shiva, and she is the cause of a bond that connects all beings and a means of their spiritual release.”

Hema Malini too wished her fans on the festival. She tweeted, “Happy MahaShivratri to all my friends.”

Happy MahaShivratri to all my friends pic.twitter.com/v1faFdYW91 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 24, 2017

Here is what other Bollywood celebs have to say on Maha Shivaratri:

1. Madhuri Dixit

2. Ajay Devgn

3. Anushka Sharma

4. Madhur Bhandarkar

On this pious occasion of #Mahashivaratri,

May Lord Shiva shower on you his blessings with happiness,

prosperity & peace.#OmNamahShivaya 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mUvYUcykYc — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 24, 2017

5. Riteish Deshmukh

6. Abhishek Bachchan

Happy Maha Shivaratri!

