Madhuri Dixit turns producer, says ‘excited to step behind the camera and inspire others’

After holding us under her spell for more than three decades, Madhuri Dixit is taking up a new challenge and she is extremely excited about it. She is turning a producer, following the footsteps of other actors like Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Anushka Sharma. Madhuri took to Twitter and shared her excitement with her fans. She wrote, “I am so excited to get the chance to step behind the camera and inspire others. Our first RnM production, a Marathi Film in 2018!”

The details about the project have not been announced yet but we are extremely excited for this new venture. Earlier, talking about the project, Madhuri in a statement said, “It’s a family entertainer and we have a lovely team on board. I am looking forward to starting the shooting process soon.” The film is being directed by Swapnaneel Jayakar but the lead cast has not been announced yet.

A few days back, Madhuri had announced her collaboration with Priyanka Chopra for a Television series.

The series would be based on the life of the actor and would be produced by ABC network. “I was pleasantly surprised in the summer of 2016 when Sri (Rao) said he wanted to do a series inspired by my life in America,” Madhuri said. The story revolves around how Madhuri settles down with her bi-cultural family and tries to bring her colourful lifestyle to an otherwise dull town.

