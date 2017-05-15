Madhuri Dixit turns 50, Bollywood wishes her ‘eternal beauty’

Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her 50th birthday today. Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her 50th birthday today.

Bollywood’s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene turned 50 on Monday, with good wishes coming in from actors like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Juhi Chawla.

Madhuri, born on May 15, 1967, ventured into films with Abodh in 1984. Some of her popular films include Ram Lakhan, Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas. Besides getting appreciated for her versatility in acting, Madhuri has gained recognition for her dancing skills and expressions.

Madhuri married Shriram Madhav Nene, a surgeon from Los Angeles, in 1999. They have two sons — Arin and Rayaan.

Celebrities took to Twitter to wish her on turning 50. Here’s what they said:

Anil Kapoor: Happy 50th birthday my friend Madhuri Dixit.

Jackie Shroff: Smile that can raise the dead. Eternally beautiful person and actress. Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit.

Juhi Chawla: Sparkle and shine Madhuri Dixit. Happy birthday.

Riteish Deshmukh: The epitome of beauty, elegance and grace. No wonder she is addressed as the one and only. Happy birthday dear Madhuri Dixit.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Here’s to the queen of a million dollar smile, the epitome of grace. Inspiring millions like me. Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit.

Karan Wahi: Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit ma’am. May this birthday be exactly like you – beautiful and evergreen.

Ragini Khanna: Happy birthday to my all time favourite Madhuri Dixit.

Claudia Ciesla: Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit. The timeless beauty of Bollywood, you still make a million hearts go ‘dhak dhak’!

Maniesh Paul: And it’s her birthday. Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit. My first ever crush. To the person who still makes me go weak in my knees. Stay blessed.

