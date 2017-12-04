Excited to work with Anil Kapoor after 17 years in Total Dhamaal: Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor to star together in Total Dhamaal. Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor to star together in Total Dhamaal.

Madhuri Dixit will soon return to the big screen. Opening up about her upcoming project, the third installment of the Dhamaal franchise, the diva says she is particularly excited about teaming up with actor Anil Kapoor after a gap of 17 years. Total Dhamaal will be directed by Indra Kumar, who helmed the duo in 1992 film Beta. Total Dhamaal will also star Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffery and Arshad Warsi.

Madhuri and Anil, who have been a celebrated onscreen couple courtesy hit films like Beta, Parinda and Ram Lakhan, were last seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Pukar (2000). When asked about collaborating with Anil again, Madhuri said, “I will be working with Anil ji after 17 odd years. I am really looking forward to it. It is a comedy, an entertaining film.”

Madhuri interacted with the media at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards 2017. The actor also spoke, albeit briefly, about her much-talked American series with actor Priyanka Chopra. “That’s definitely in the works. I am very very excited about it,” she said.

Madhuri also performed with Varun Dhawan on the song “Tamma Tamma Again” at the Star Screen Awards. Varun had in his hit film Badrinath Ki Dulhania earlier this year, recreated Madhuri’s blockbuster song “Tamma Tamma” along with his co-star Alia Bhatt. The new version had also become a chartbuster.

Madhuri will have a comedy series, based on her real life, which will include Priyanka as one of the executive producers. Mark Gordon Company (MGC) and ABC studios will produce the show. Madhuri and her husband Sriram Nene will also be its executive producers. It will be penned by Sri Rao.

