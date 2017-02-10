Madhuri Dixit teaches Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan how to Tamma Tamma. Watch video

Madhuri Dixit teaches the signature step of ‘Tamma-Tamma’ to Alia Batt and Varun Dhawan. Madhuri Dixit teaches the signature step of ‘Tamma-Tamma’ to Alia Batt and Varun Dhawan.

After the perfect Bollywood masala title track, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania is ready to serve you with yet another groovy dance number this weekend. The actors have stepped into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt to recreate their peppy number ‘Tamma Tamma’ from the 1990 film Thanedaar.

Also read | Jolly LLB 2 movie review

But before you pull out your dancing shoes to shake a leg with Badri aka Varun Dhawan and Vaidehi aka Alia Bhatt, we would like to introduce you to the dance guru of the duo. She is none other than the dancing queen of Bollywood — Madhuri Dixit.

Just a day after she promoted the recreated version of her iconic song with Alia and Varun on social media, now we see the Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood teaching the signature step of ‘Tamma-Tamma’ to the young actors.

Also read | Badrinath Ki Dulhania song: Celebrate Holi in Badri style with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Watch video

In the video posted by Varun and Alia on their Instagram account, we see Varun catching up with Madhuri quite fast. But Alia is seen struggling with the step. And just when Varun jokingly asks Madhuri to rate Alia’s dance moves on a scale of 1 to 10, Madhuri turns up in support of the Highway actor. She says, “With me, she can never wrong.” Isn’t that so cute?

We already saw a short glimpse of the song ‘Tamma Tamma Again’ in the trailer of the movie. The revamped song will have Badshah rapping.

Watch Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a love story of a boy from Jhansi, Badrinath, and Vaidehi. While the couple will be reprising their roles as the lead couple, the film is not a sequel. The film is a spin-off of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

The movie is scheduled for Holi weekend release, on March 10.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd