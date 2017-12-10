Madhuri Dixit’s sweet message for Kareena Kapoor Khan will make your day

Madhuri Dixit pens a heartfelt letter for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Madhuri Dixit pens a heartfelt letter for Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit has something sweet to say to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yes, it is not often that two Bollywood ladies compliment each other so well but when they do it is just perfect. As part of the Lux Golden Rose Awards campaign, Shah Rukh Khan is hosting a show called Baatein with Baadshah where many leading ladies of the tinsel town are set to make an appearance. So, when Madhuri came on the show, she signed off by handing SRK a letter addressed to Kareena and it is definitely the most adorable thing we have read today. It says,

Dear Kareena,

Tum apni nahi, hum sab ki favourite ho, tumhe screen par dekh kar ek alag mazza ata hai, aisa lagta hai jaise suddenly lights aur bright ho gyi hai, I am so proud ki motherhood k baad bhi tum itni actively apne career ko manage kar rahi ho. Tum har ek maa ke liye ek udharan ho. (You are, not just yours, but a favourite of everyone. When I watch you on screen, I feel like the lights have become much more brighter. I have a different kind of fun. I am so proud that even after embracing motherhood, you have continued to manage your career so actively. You are setting an example for every mother.)

Keep it up, love always.

MD

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor had made an appearance with her close friend Amrita Arora on the show. And engaging in a fun conversation with Kareena, talk show host SRK jokingly promises that in future, Taimur and AbRam will definitely work together.

Earlier, Raazi actor Alia Bhatt also had a fan-girl moment when she penned an equally beautiful letter for Kareena Kapoor through the campaign. Lux Golden Rose Awards team is all set to host the red carpet event tonight!

