Madhuri Dixit shares throwback pic with Shah Rukh, Karisma. Why? Because it’s Valentine’s Day

Madhuri Dixit shares a throwback picture of Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Madhuri Dixit shares a throwback picture of Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

It is the season of love and Madhuri Dixit has given us yet another reason to go ‘aww’. A day before Valentine’s Day, Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback image related to Bollywood’s very own Valentine’s Day story, Dil to Pagal Hai. In fact, the moment we think of Shah Rukh Khan’s best romantic films, Dil Toh Pagal Hai just has to feature in top five. The film also starred Madhuri and Karisma Kapoor. From ‘Mujhko Hui Na Khabar’ to ‘Dholna’, the film spoke volumes about the relationship you share with your best friends and loved ones, and what can be better to have such a throwback picture on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Directed by Yash Chopra, Dil Toh Pagal Hai was a story about Rahul’s (played by SRK) obsession with his dream girl that he finally finds in Pooja (Madhuri) but Karisma Kapoor, his best friend, loves him too. The film promoted the idea that you will always have this someone special who is just made for you.

Also read | Valentine’s Day 2017: No more afraid to kiss and tell, how Bollywood’s romance changed with time

Over the years, the idea of love might have changed but even now, whenever the film plays on screen, we do not forget to grab a box of popcorn and sit in front of the screens to witness the ‘eternity’ kind of love.

Check out Madhuri Dixit’s throwback picture:

Karisma Kapoor won a National Award and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress while Shah Rukh and Madhuri won Best Actor and Actress respectively. Even Yash Chopra bagged a Filmfare for Best Director. Back then, the film was also one of the leading albums with highest-selling Bollywood soundtrack albums.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd