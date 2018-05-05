Madhuri Dixit: I’m excited to work with Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt again

Madhuri Dixit will be sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor in Total Dhamaal Madhuri Dixit will be sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor in Total Dhamaal

Madhuri Dixit Nene, who has collaborated with Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor after a gap of many years, says it was wonderful to team up with her former co-stars.

Dutt and Madhuri, stars of the ’90s hits Khalnayak and Saajan, are set to share the screen space again after a gap of 20 years in Karan Johar-produced Kalank while she and Kapoor are collaborating for Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal.

“(I’m)Very excited. We have given big hits together… Both me and Anil and me and Sanjay. It’s wonderful to be working together again,” she said in a group interview.

The shooting for Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman, is underway. The actor, known as one of the best dancing stars of Hindi cinema, also spoke about the remake of her iconic song “Ek do teen,” which was recreated for Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

“There is nothing wrong in remaking. I, myself, am doing the remake of “Paisa Hee Paisa” song. You can’t say it is a bad thing to do. It is cute. It is an iconic song so they want to make it differently but with this song people were very attached so nobody wanted to see, you can’t blame the makers,” she said.

The Pukar actor said she is yet to see the new version of the song. “I love Jacqueline Fernandez. I love the way she dances, she is so cute,” she said. Madhuri will be seen next in a Marathi film called Bucket List whose trailer was launched yesterday. Bucket List marks the debut of the actor in the Marathi film industry. The film also features Renuka Shahane and Sumeet Raghavan in pivotal roles. Bucket List has been directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The movie will hit the big screen on May 25, 2018.

